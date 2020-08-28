Miley Cyrus Adopts Stray Dog Taken In By Valley Firefighters

Miley Cyrus has a new member of the family, a rescue dog named “Kate Moss.” Just look at this cutie!!

The dog was once used for breeding and in unhealthy and unloving conditions, she escaped and found a new home at North Central Fire Station 58 where she would wait for the firefighters to return from their calls.

The fire captain took the pooch to his brother’s home where she was fostered before being taken to Wagmor Luxury Pet Hotel and Spa, where she was adopted by Miley.

Now “Kate Moss” as Miley named her is lounging with Miley’s other dog on Louis Vuitton sheets. Talk about starting from the bottom now we’re here!

