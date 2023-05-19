Miley Breaks Down Those Iconic Fashion Moments!

Miley Cyrus sat down with British Vogue for their Life in Looks segment on Thursday and went through 17 favorite fashion moments from her career.

The 30-year-old pop superstar – who discussed her ‘interesting’ love life with the publication – took a trip down memory lane that went from her sweet Hannah Montana days to her jaw-dropping Bangerz reinvention.

Miley’s top fashion moments included the infamous ‘teddy bear’ costume that she wore for a jaw-dropping VMAs performance back in 2013 and the golden revenge dress that gilded her music video for Flowers this year.

(DailyMail)