Miley, Ariana and Lana Del Rey: Meet the new "Charlie's Angels"

“Charlie’s Angels” cast/Chiabella James

"Charlie's Angels" cast/Chiabella JamesAfter a week of rumors, it's official: Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey are all collaborating on a song...and it's for the soundtrack of the reboot of Charlie's Angels.

Miley and Ariana both posted a brief musical clip over an image of the movie's logo. "Trailer tomorrow," Ariana captioned the video. "WE ARE COMING!" wrote Miley in her caption, and tagged Lana and Ariana. Lana has yet to post anything.

Miley and Ariana have both "liked" posts speculating that the three were planning to team up on a song, which is what convinced fans that it was really happening.

The new Charlie's Angels film hits theaters in November. Directed by Elizabeth Banks, it stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as Angels Sabina, Alena and Jane.

In the film, the Angels have gone global, with multiple teams of women tackling dangerous assignments all over the world. Banks, Patrick Stewart, Sam Claflin and Djimon Hounsou will play the Angels' handlers, all of whom are named "Bosley," as in the original TV show and the first two films.

The first Charlie's Angels film, back in 2000, boasted the hit single "Independent Women" by Destiny's Child. The sequel, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, came out in 2003. Both films starred Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.