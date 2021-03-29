Mike Posner to climb Mount Everest for charity

Brian Bilicki

In the past few years, Mike Posner has walked across America and climbed mountains around the world. But now he’s set to tackle the ultimate challenge: climbing Mount Everest.

The “I Took a Pill in Ibiza” singer has announced that he’ll be climbing the 29,000-foot peak in April and May, after undergoing high-altitude training in Colorado. He’s using the climb to raise money for The Detroit Justice Center, which works to transform the justice system and promote equality in cities and communities.

It’s a cause that’s close to his heart, because Mike’s late father, Jon, was a criminal defense attorney in Detroit for 40 years. Mike will raise the money via corporate sponsors and a GoFundMe page. As of late Monday afternoon, he’d already raised nearly $7,000 of his $250,000 goal.

In a statement, Mike says, “While my walk across America was about me finding myself, I want my climb to be about others…I’ve decided to dedicate my climb to the Detroit Justice Center because they’re doing criminal justice reform work in my city that would make my dad beam with joy.”

Mike also revealed that this project’s been in the works for a long time: He started training for Mt. Everest two weeks after he completed his walk across America in October of 2019.

You can learn more about his climb and how to donate at MikePosner.com.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.