Mike Posner starts Go Fund Me account to send his late friend's daughters to college

Meredith Truax

"I Took a Pill in Ibiza" singer Mike Posner has been walking across America since April. He's now announced that part of his walk will serve as a fundraiser for the daughters of Ronnie Posey, a close friend who died in February at age 31.

In a video, Mike says, "I've walked over two thousand miles so far and across eleven states. I'm walking across America for myself, but I'm walking across Arizona for Ronnie."

"Ronnie was one of my best friends growing up and in February, right before I started this walk, his heart gave out. He died. He has two daughters, Aautum and Wynter, and I'm walking across Arizona to raise money for their college fund."

Specifically, Mike's started a Go Fund Me account for the girls. He says if he raises $50,000, he'll drop a new song. If he raises $100,000, he'll release a new mixtape.

"If you've got it, give it," he said. "If you don't, don't worry about it, send it to someone who can. Keep going!"

In a statement, Mike added, "Ronnie Posey II was one of my best friends growing up. After my dad died, he always drove to my mom’s house to give her a gift on Mother’s Day. On February 27th, 2019...Ronnie passed away in his sleep, at home in Detroit."

"At the funeral, my mom and I watched, heartbroken, as Ronnie’s two daughters, Aautumn and Wynter, looked into the casket and saw their dad for the last time. When I spoke at the funeral, I made a commitment that I would help make sure these two amazing girls were taken care of."

"That’s why I’m raising $100,000 to make sure Aautumn and Wynter can go to college, debt-free."







