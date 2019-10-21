Mike Posner Just Walked 2,800 Miles Across The Country!!

Mike Posner accomplished something amazing on Sunday.

He finished a six month, 2,800-mile walking trek across America.

The journey started in Asbury Park, New Jersey in April. Posner reached Venice Beach, California on Sunday. He posted a video of reaching the beach on Instagram.

Posner was hampered in August when he was bitten by a rattlesnake in Colorado. He documented his recovery on social media. Before he finished the journey, Posner said, “I do know that I am not the same person I was when I started. I’m harder. I’m more authentic. I’m more real. I’m more myself. That’s the only trophy I need. Keep going.”

What is the furthest distance you’ve ever walked? I walked a lot when I was in Italy over the summer and that was over 100 miles over the course of 10 days. Would I do 2,800 miles? Nope.