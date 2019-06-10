Middle Armrest…..Is It Yours? Or Your Neighbors?!

No one really wants to take the middle seat on a flight. But to make up for getting sandwiched between two people, at least you can grab both armrests. Right?

In a debate that started raging late last week, internet commentators are arguing for and against on the position of “does the person sitting in the middle seat on airplane get both armrests?”

Listing his “Plane etiquette rules,” Dylan Connolly claims that the perk should be allowed since window seaters have that to lean on while aisle seaters get extra stretching room.

In a now-closed Twitter poll, the New York Post says the “No Way” votes just edged out the “Definitely” camp.

Where do you fall on this argument?