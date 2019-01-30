Michelle Pfeiffer First Instagram Post Is #Maleficent 2 👑

Look Michelle Pfeiffer has joined Instagram, and to get her followers up she posted the first look of herself as Queen Ingrith from Maleficent 2.

With her hair in curls, Pfeiffer wore a silver garment and pearls. She captioned the photo, “A little tease of Queen Ingrith.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A little tease of Queen Ingrith #Maleficent2

A post shared by Michelle Pfeiffer (@michellepfeifferofficial) on  

For the second installment of Maleficent will take place years after the first movie and will dig deeper into the relationship between Maleficent and the Queen to be.  Maleficent 2 will be in theaters in May of 2020.

What do you think of Pfeiffer’s first look tweet? Do you wish that she would’ve shown more of her look for the film?

What was the first picture you posted on Instagram?

