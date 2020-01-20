Michelle Obama's workout playlist features Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Cardi B and more

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

ABC/Lorenzo BevilaquaMichelle Obama is ready to kickstart your fitness routine. The former first lady revealed her workout playlist Sunday, featuring the likes of Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Calvin Harris, Cardi B and Beyoncé.

“It's about that time when New Year's resolutions get a bit harder to stick to,” Obama wrote on Twitter. “To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to #WorkoutPlaylist with you.”

She added, “These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts. What's on your playlist?”

Her song choices include “South of the Border” by Ed Sheeran featuring Camila Cabello and Cardi B, “Finesse (Remix)” by Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B, “Soulmate” by Lizzo, “One Kiss” by Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa, and “Before I Let Go” by Beyoncé.

She also included her “Cool Down” playlist, featuring songs by Sam Smith, Alicia Keys and Frank Ocean.

You can stream her playlist on Spotify now.

