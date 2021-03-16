Michelle Obama congratulates Beyoncé and Taylor Swift on history-making Grammy wins

Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Former first lady Michelle Obama is offering her congratulations to Beyoncé and Taylor Swift after their history-making night at the Grammys on Sunday.

By notching her 28th win, Beyoncé became the female performer with the most Grammy wins ever. She’s now tied with Quincy Jones as the living person with the most Grammys.

“So amazed by @Beyonce and her record-breaking 28 #GRAMMYs wins!” Michelle Obama tweeted.

“Congrats, Queen Bey — album after album, your music continues to define and elevate the moment, bringing us joy, soothing our pain, and filling our hearts with so, so much pride,” she added.

Taylor, meanwhile, became the only female artist to win Album of the Year three times. She picked up the award for her folklore album, after previously winning for Fearless and 1989.

“And congrats to @TaylorSwift13 on her record-breaking third #GRAMMYs win for Album of the Year!” Michelle wrote. “I’m so proud of all the artists who continue to use their music and talents to inspire us all.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

