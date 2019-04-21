Michelle Branch & Patrick Carney marry in New Orleans

C Flanigan/Getty ImagesPatrick Carney of The Black Keys married his longtime girlfriend, singer/songwriter Michelle Branch, Saturday night at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans, People magazine confirms.

Additionally, Michelle posted a headline announcing the wedding on Instagram, and wrote, "Can confirm."

In attendance were Michelle's 13-year-old daughter Owen from her first marriage, and her and Carney's seven-month-old son, Rhys.

The couple met in February of 2015 at a Grammy party in L.A., and worked together on her album Hopeless Romantic. Carney proposed on Michelle's 34th birthday, July 2, 2017. They started planning their wedding, but three months before they planned to marry, the couple announced they were expecting. Rhys was born in August of 2018.

Michelle's first marriage to Teddy Landau ended in 2015. This is Carney's third marriage.

