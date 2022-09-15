Michelle Branch opens up about domestic assault arrest: “Not the finest moment of my life”

Rick Kern/WireImage

Michelle Branch‘s new album, The Trouble with Fever, comes out Friday, but the release has been somewhat overshadowed by the news of her marital problems with husband Patrick Carney of The Black Keys. Now, she’s opening up about how the two are trying to heal after she was arrested for slapping him.

Last month, Michelle accused Carney of infidelity in a now-deleted tweet, and then announced they were breaking up. But in a Thursday appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, Michelle said she and Carney are trying to save their marriage.

“We recently started therapy; I wish that we had started it six months ago,” Michell told Hall. “I wish that we had gotten help and talked to someone sooner, it’s made such a huge difference in such a short amount of time.”

Calling the slapping incident “not the finest moment of my life,” Michelle said, “To have that out in the world has been a lot, but all I can do is be honest about what I’m going through and what’s going on.”

Michelle explained that that night, she was seven months postpartum, sleep-deprived and stressed out, and she’d also had a few drinks at a party earlier.

“I didn’t have time to think about what I was doing,” she recalled. “It was one of those things where I was like, ‘Is this really happening?'” She admitted, “I probably shouldn’t have let my anger get the best of me.”

However, Michelle said that perhaps “this horrible traumatic event” helped them realize that their marriage, as it was, was “unsustainable,” and that going to therapy will help them have “a stronger marriage than we’ve ever had.”

“We’re rolling up our sleeves and doing the work,” she concluded. “Which never sounds like fun, but we’re doing it.”

