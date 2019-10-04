'Michael Jackson's This Is It 10th Anniversary' box set coming in December

Sony Music/The Estate of Michael Jackson

Sony Music/The Estate of Michael Jackson Is there a special Michael Jackson fan in your life? The perfect holiday gift for that fan is now available...if you've got $500 to spend.

Michael Jackson's This Is It 10th Anniversary box set is a limited-edition package commemorating the 10th anniversary of the documentary of the same name. Only 1,000 copies of the set will be created, priced at $480 each.

The documentary, directed by Kenny Ortega, followed The King of Pop as he rehearsed for his planned This Is It concert series, which was to have started July 13, 2009, at London's O2 Arena. He died on June 25 of that year, 18 days before the launch of the concerts. When the film came out, it became the highest-grossing documentary/concert movie of all time.

The set comes packaged in a box with a built-in, sound-responsive LED light panel on the cover. It includes a 3-D enhanced Blu-ray of the movie, a four-LP version of the soundtrack on translucent-blue vinyl, a 60-page hardcover coffee-table book with previously unpublished photos and even an authentic concert ticket for the July 24, 2009, This Is It concert, mounted in an acrylic ticket holder.

The soundtrack from the film was a number-one, double-platinum hit, and the title track, co-written by Paul Anka and completed posthumously, earned MJ a Grammy nomination in 2011.

The box sets will start shipping on December 11.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.