Michael Jackson Broadway musical 'MJ' gets new opening date: April of 2021

Courtesy MJ The MusicalAfter being derailed by the Broadway shutdown due to COVID-19, MJ, the new Broadway musical inspired by the music and life of Michael Jackson, has a new opening date.

The show will now officially open April 15, 2021 at the Neil Simon Theater in New York City, with preview performances set to being on March 8. Tickets for the new dates are on sale now.



The show was originally going to start previews this July, with an official opening date of August 13. Anyone who bought tickets for the original preview and opening dates will receive an automatic refund back to their credit cards.

MJ stars Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes as the King of Pop.

Earlier this year, Michael Jackson's estate donated $100,000 to Broadway Cares, to aid the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. With Broadway shut down until Labor Day due to the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of performers and crew members are out of work.

