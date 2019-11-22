Michael Jackson biopic in the works from 'Bohemian Rhapsody' producer; MJ estate's on board

Frank Edwards/Fotos International/Getty Images

Frank Edwards/Fotos International/Getty ImagesMusic biopics are all the rage these days, and if you're going to make a movie about a star who had a particularly dramatic life, they don't get bigger than Michael Jackson.

Deadline reports that Graham King, producer of Bohemian Rhapsody, has gotten the rights to make a movie about the late King of Pop from Jackson's estate, including -- most importantly -- the rights to all of his music.

Oscar-nominated Gladiator writer John Logan will pen the script for the film, which Deadline says will not be sanitized, and will cover the "complexity" of Michael's life.

As Deadline notes, despite the controversy surrounding the allegations made against the superstar in the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, the public still wants to see MJ's story and hear his music: a Broadway musical is also in the works, as previously reported.

King, whose Bohemian Rhapsody earned six Oscar nominations, is also planning a biopic on yet another musical act: The Bee Gees.

