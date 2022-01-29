Michael Bublé Wants To Renew Wedding Vows

Michael Bublé and his wife are looking to renew their vows after eleven years of marriage. Bublé spoke about the plans saying, “I think we’ve always wanted to renew our vows, but never wanted to make people like pukey about it, you know what I mean?”

He continued, “Our kids often ask us why they weren’t at our wedding. They don’t quite understand why they didn’t get to be there.”

“So, it’s one of those things where we thought, ‘You know what, we have a lot to celebrate in our life why don’t we…wouldn’t it be lovely to renew the vows, let the kids be there, and all that.’ So, they could be there this time,” said Bublé.

When did you and your spouse renew your vows?