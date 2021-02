Michael Bolton and Zooey Deschanel have been pegged to host Celebrity Dating Game at ABC.

This version of the game will give a fresh take on the dating show format that we know so well. The show has been picked up for eight one-hour episodes and will feature some of the celebrity singles looking for a mate.

Now, the really cool thing is that the contestant won’t know the celebrity single until the end.

Have you ever been on a blind date?