Mic drop: Bruno Mars, The Weeknd and more donate autographed mics for a good cause

Courtesy Reverb (The Weeknd’s signed mic)

Bruno Mars, The Weeknd and Billie Eilish are among the artists donating their autographed microphones to raise money for youth music education.

They’ve partnered with Reverb, the largest online marketplace dedicated to musical instruments, with all proceeds going to youth music education programs that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other artists providing their mics include Alanis Morissette, Kesha, John Legend, Paul McCartney, J Balvin and more.

The mics go on sale on Giving Tuesday, December 1, in The Official One Mic Reverb Shop on Reverb.com.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.