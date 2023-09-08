Metro Boomin and Fall Out Boy added to MTV VMA lineup

MTV

The list of performers at next week’s MTV VMAs continues to expand.

First-time nominee Metro Boomin will perform his hit “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)” with Future and “Calling” with A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Swae Lee and Nav onstage for the first time.

Latin star Peso Pluma will also perform, as will three-time winners Fall Out Boy, who first took the MTV VMA stage way back in 2005. They’re up for two Moon Persons this year, including Best Alternative.

As previously reported, Olivia Rodrigo, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Måneskin, Shakira, Anitta, Karol G, Stray Kids and TOMORROW X TOGETHER will perform during the show, which will air live from Newark, New Jersey, on September 12. Taylor Swift leads all nominees with 11 nods.

Shakira will receive the Video Vanguard Award, while Sean “Diddy” Combs will receive the Global Icon Award. The rap mogul will also perform live on the VMAs for the first time since 2005.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.