Metallica’s iconic ‘Master of Puppets’ has been at the top of the charts since being featured on Netflix’s masterful ‘Stranger Things.’

Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie Munson, the punk-rock guitarist on the show, travelled to Chicago to meet Metallica while rehearsing for their upcoming performance at Lollapalooza.

Metallica showed Quinn a thing or two about rock, and gifted him the instrument that shaped a musical generation.