Merry Crisp-mas: Mariah Carey stars in ad for British potato chip brand

Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation EntertainmentAll Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is crisps -- the British word for potato chips.

The Evening Standard reports that Mariah's been tapped to star in a holiday ad campaign for Walkers, one of the biggest British potato chip brands. British tabloids are reporting that Mariah got $11.5 million bucks to star in the campaign.

The ad features Mariah standing in a snowy scene that includes a sleigh, and a framed painting of herself riding a unicorn. She's wearing a sparkly, low-cut dress, and holding a bag of the chips.

Mariah is quoted as saying, "Everyone knows how festive I am, and it’s been fun getting into the holiday spirit this year with Walkers crisps -- they’re irresistible!” She adds, "I can’t say too much about the campaign yet, but there may be some fun twists at the end!”

She also tweeted a video of herself sitting on the set of a commercial, with the slogan, "Christmas is a time for sharing...or is it?" The campaign launches November 2, according to the video. November 1, by the way, is the 25th anniversary of the release of Mariah's 1994 holiday album Merry Christmas, which features her holiday classic "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

Mariah's All I Want for Christmas Is You tour visits The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas from November 22 to November 30, and then will travel around the East Coast starting December 7 in Atlantic City, NJ.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.