"Mercy" singer Duffy declares she is "free" after opening up about rape experience

Last month, the Welsh singer Duffy revealed that she was kidnapped an raped, leading to her sudden and then unexplained disappearance from the spotlight following her 2010 album Endlessly. On Sunday, she posted an essay on her official website detailing the experience.

"It was my birthday, I was drugged at a restaurant...for four weeks and travelled to a foreign country," she recalls. "I can’t remember getting on the plane and came round in the back of a travelling [sic] vehicle. I was put into a hotel room and the perpetrator returned and raped me."

Adds Duffy, "I remember the pain and trying to stay conscious in the room after it happened. I was stuck with him for another day, he didn’t look at me, I was to walk behind him, I was somewhat conscious and withdrawn. I could have been disposed of by him."

The 35-year-old "Mercy" singer goes on to describe how she was held captive in her own home, and that she didn't feel safe going to the police, fearing that "if anything went wrong...he would have killed me."

"I have told two female police officers, during different threatening incidents in the past decade, it is on record," she continues. "The identity of the rapist should be only handled by the police, and that is between me and them."

Duffy writes that she "can now leave this decade behind. Where the past belongs. Hopefully no more ‘what happened to Duffy questions.’"

"Now you know...and I am free," she declares.

