Members of *NSYNC, BSB and Boyz II Men team up for Vegas show

Denise Truscello

Get ready to kick your nostalgia into overdrive.

Members of three iconic ‘90s boy bands — *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys and Boyz II Men — are teaming up for The After Party, a new show at the Venetian in Las Vegas.

*NSYNC’s Joey Fatone, Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean and Nick Carter, and Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris will perform a variety of classic hits with a live band during the four-night engagement. There will be comedy, storytelling and special guests, and the set list will change nightly.

“Being on stage has always been a part of all of us so having the opportunity to create a show with the best songs of all our groups has been a lot of fun,” Joey says in a statement. “Working together has brought up so many memories and I’m excited to see how the fans react to seeing us all on stage together. Plus, we have some surprises in store!”

AJ adds, “We’ve had so much fun putting this show together and finally sharing a stage, I can’t wait to share it with the fans. I promise an incredible night of wild surprises, this is an absolute must see!”

The show will run from Thursday, August 19 through Sunday, August 22, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Saturday, July 10 at 10 a.m. PT.

