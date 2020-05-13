Melissa Etheridge's son Beckett passes away

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Melissa Etheridge's 21-year-old son Beckett has died, according to a tweet from her official account. No cause of death was provided.

A rep for the singer confirmed the tragic news and said a statement would be forthcoming.

Melissa has been performing live every day online while in quarantine, but the tweet, sent in the early evening on Wednesday, read, "We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today."

Beckett is one of two children Melissa had with her former partner Julie Cypher; Cypher gave birth to him and his older sister, Bailey, via artificial insemination, using sperm from legendary rocker David Crosby.

The identity of the kids' biological father had been a subject of great speculation -- with everyone from Brad Pitt to Bruce Springsteen being mentioned as a candidate -- but his identity was revealed via a 2000 cover story in Rolling Stone.

In that issue of the magazine, Melissa, Julie, Bailey, Beckett, Crosby and his wife Jan all posed together, under the headline "Melissa's Secret: The name of the father and the making of a new American family."

The kids have mostly kept a low profile, though Melissa does mention them in interviews; in a 2017 documentary, she said she'd smoked marijuana with both Bailey and Beckett.

In addition to Bailey and Beckett, Melissa is also mom to 13-year-old twins Johnnie Rose and Miller Steven, whose mother is her ex, actress Tammy Lynn Michaels. Melissa is now married to actress, writer and producer Linda Wallem.

