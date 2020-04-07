Melissa Etheridge on Brad & Jen's 2020 "reunion": "They will always remain friends"

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Charles Sykes/BravoSure, Melissa Etheridge is a Grammy- and Oscar-winning star, but she's also the singer who performed at Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's wedding in 2000, and she and Brad have been close for years. That's why, appearing on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live on Monday night, she wasn't able to escape a question about the former couple.

Asked by a viewer what she thought of the "hysteria" that surrounded Brad and Jen's seemingly friendly "reunion" at the SAG Awards earlier this year, Melissa laughed and said, "I was hoping I could do your show without mentioning her whose name will not be mentioned!"

But, she added, "You know what? I loved Brad and Jen together -- they were beautiful. And I believe they will always remain friends because they're two very special people that can get through anything. And I just hope that their friendship lasts."

Of course, Brad and Jen split in 2005 after Brad took up with Angelina Jolie, his co-star in the movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith. They eventually married and co-parented six kids, three adopted and three biological. They split in 2016. Jen, meanwhile, married Justin Theroux in 2015, but they split in 2017.

Melissa's romantic life is even more complicated than Brad and Jen's. She shares two children with former partner Julie Cypher that ere conceived via artificial insemination using sperm donated by legendary musician David Crosby. She also shares twins with another partner, actress Tammy Lynn Michaels. She's currently married to TV writer and producer Linda Wallem.



