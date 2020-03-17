Melissa Etheridge doing live Facebook singalongs every day at 6pm ET

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Frederick M. Brown/Getty ImagesLike every other artist who planned to be on the road this month and next, Melissa Etheridge has had to postpone her tour dates, so she's going online to bring fans some live music via Facebook.

Melissa has announced that every day at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, she'll do a Facebook live "singalong," which will last about 15 minutes. She started last night, and told fans, "I'm gonna do this every day 'cause it gives me an excuse to wash my hair!"

Monday night, she performed her song "Pulse," which she wrote in the wake of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting, and noted that the song seemed appropriate.

"There's been a few times that have felt like this -- 9/11, the Pulse tragedy, and just things where you felt a connectedness through tragedy," she said. "This is very fearful what we're going through and I encourage you all to stay healthy...keep the stress down...move, just take care of yourselves....reach out."

Tune in today at Melissa's Facebook page for more music from her.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.