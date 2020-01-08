Melissa Etheridge, Adam Lambert nominated for GLAAD Media Awards

ME Records/ConcordMelissa Etheridge and Adam Lambert are two of the LGBTQ artists who've been nominated this year for the GLAAD Media Awards.

The awards, handed out by the world's largest LBGTQ media advocacy organization, honor fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues across music, TV, movies, stage productions, journalism, kids' programs, comics, video games and reality shows. The awards will be presented in New York City on March 19 and in L.A. on April 16.

Melissa and Adam are up for Outstanding Music Artist, Adam for his recent release Velvet: Side A, and Melissa for her most recent album The Medicine Show.

Other nominees include "Old Town Road" rapper Lil Nas X -- who came out last year after his song hit #1 -- as well as Canadian twin duo Tegan and Sara, edgy pop artists King Princess and Kim Petras, and Brittany Howard, the lead singer of the band Alabama Shakes.

In the Outstanding Film - Wide Release category, one of the nominees is Elton John's biopic Rocketman, which frankly depicts the music legend's sexuality.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.