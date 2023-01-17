Melanie C confirms there will be no Spice Girls reunion at Glastonbury

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Turns out we aren’t getting that Spice Girls reunion.

Hopes of a reunion sparked in December when Mel B aka Scary Spice flirted with the idea of the girls getting together for Glastonbury 2023 when chatting on The Big Narstie Show.

She had said, “I’ve got to convince the other four b****es to do it with me.” When asked if this was confirmation of a reunion, Mel downplayed expectations by remarking, “Stop it! Shut up! I never said that.”

Melanie C aka Sporty Spice set the record straight in a new interview with The Guardian. When asked of the rumored reunion, she confirmed, “It’s the question I hate the most, because the answer is as disappointing to me as it is to Spice Girls fans.”

“We would love to do Glasto. It just doesn’t fit with the current plan with the girls,” she continued. “We do want to get back onstage — everything is up in the air.”

Mel C also dashed hopes of seeing Posh Spice aka Victoria Beckham join the rest of the girls onstage. “She hung up her dancing shoes after the Olympics in 2012,” she revealed.

But, she’s still holding the door open to her former bandmate. “There’s definitely a bit of FOMO for her, so I’m a big optimist,” she said. “We were all at Geri [Halliwell‘s] 50th [birthday party] a couple of months back and Victoria was the first one on the dance floor requesting Spice Girls songs.”

Despite the disappointing news, Spice Girls fans are still holding out hope for a complete reunion in the near future.

