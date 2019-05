Mel Gibson has been tapped to play a Ho-Ho-Whole new role as Kris Kringle aka Santa Claus.

The movie will be called “Fatman” and it’s described as a story about a “rowdy Santa” who is targeted by a hitman hired by a 12-year old who received coal instead of a present. The film is going to be up for sale at the Cannes Film Festival for rights to the flick.

Does this sound like a holiday film you’d want to see? What are your top three Christmas-themed movies?