Meghan Trainor’s newborn son to make music video debut on Friday

Meghan Trainor is counting down the days until her original holiday single “My Kind of Present” gets an ultra-festive music video makeover. The singer teased the upcoming treat, promising that fans will be able to indulge in some extra-spirited Christmas cheer when the video premieres on Friday.

“GET READY FOR THE [‘My Kind of Present’] MUSIC VIDEO,” Meghan rejoiced in an Instagram post on Wednesday, and also introduced the song’s official artwork, which depicts her and husband Daryl Sabara embracing in a flurry of snowflakes. She also revealed that a very special little baby will be making his big debut in the clip.

“Introducing the adorable Riley Trainor,” the Grammy winner proudly announced. She and Daryl welcomed their firstborn nine months ago. While he makes regular appearances on social media, this will mark the first time Riley will play a major role in his mom’s work.

Meghan also revealed that choreographer Charm La’Donna will be jumping behind the camera to direct the cozy music video. Charm previously worked with Meghan on “All About That Bass” and “Let You Be Right.”

Charm also worked with artists Dua Lipa and Ava Max, directing the latter’s “My Head & My Heart” music video. In addition, she choreographed The Weeknd‘s Super Bowl Halftime show.

“My Kind of Present” is featured on Meghan’s 2020 holiday album A Very Trainor Christmas, which features the voices of Meghan’s dad, Gary Trainor, and cousins Jayden, Jenna and Marcus.

