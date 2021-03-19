Meghan Trainor to star in comedy series as part of huge overall deal with NBC

Hanna Hillier

Meghan Trainor is taking her talents to TV in a big way.

The singer has inked a new cross-platform deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Entertainment, which includes developing a comedy series in which she’ll star.

Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, says Meghan is a “vibrant and hilarious ray of light who is the perfect fit for NBC’s brand.”

“This collaboration with NBCUniversal is so beyond a dream come true,” Meghan adds in a statement. “I’m obsessed with and inspired by Susan and can’t wait to work with her and her incredibly talented team to bring our ideas to life.”

The deal — a first of its kind for the company — encompasses potential projects both scripted and unscripted across NBCU’s brands, which include NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, Universal Kids, USA and Peacock. This means Meghan will have the opportunity to create network, cable, streaming and syndication programming.

“We love the idea of introducing Meghan into the world of scripted comedy as well working with her to find all the creative and crazy ways she can engage with fans across our brands,” Rovner says. “With eight distinct platforms, we’re able to provide the ultimate playground for multi-hyphenate artists, and this is just one of the ways we’re leveraging our new structure to benefit both talent and audiences.”

