Meghan Trainor teases upcoming sitcom series: “We’re all just holding our breath”

Meghan Trainor is a Grammy-winning singer, television host, podcast host, mother of a young son and — if she gets her way — could be the next sitcom star. The “All About That Bass” singer is working on a secret project with NBC, and she will soon find out if it gets the green light.

“I mean, we’re waiting right now. We’ve done all the steps,” Meghan teased to ﻿﻿PopCulture. “I don’t know how much I can say, but right now we’re waiting for that green light from the top boss.”

The singer attested she’s done everything she could to get the project off the ground, saying, “It is in their hands, it’s in their court right now, and we’re all just holding our breath.” As for how she feels about the wait, Meghan said it is a “really exciting” time for her.

Not much is known about Meghan’s upcoming series, as it was announced as part of a new cross-platform deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Entertainment. The deal — a first of its kind for the company — encompasses potential projects both scripted and unscripted across NBCU’s brands, which include NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, Universal Kids, USA and Peacock.

This means Meghan will also have the opportunity to create network, cable, streaming and syndication programming — but right now her focus is on getting that sitcom.

Elsewhere, the “Me Too” singer is working hard on her next album and tells the outlet, “I’m doing more the doo-wop style, like my first album.” But, unlike her first album, Title, this upcoming effort talks about motherhood.

“I talk about that in my music,” said Meghan. “And I talk about also how it’s hard and I’m not perfect all the time. And I’m learning to love that.”

