Meghan Trainor shares sweet video of four-month-old son Riley seemingly saying “I love you”

Meghan Trainor’s four-month-old son Riley is already talking — sort of.

In a video clip posted to Instagram Monday in honor of Meghan’s hubby Daryl Sabara’s 29th birthday, the proud parents are seen repeating “I love you” to baby Riley. They pause and Riley replies with what almost sounds like an ‘“I love you.”

Meghan and Daryl scream excitedly and Meghan says, “We’re going to count it!”

Riley, startled by their reaction, almost starts crying before the video ends.

Meghan captioned the clip, “Happy birthday @darylsabara ! You’ll never know how much we love you??.”

The two welcomed Riley this past February, but Meghan later revealed the birth had its complications. Riley was breech and had to be delivered via C-Section, but he’s healthy and happy these days.

