Meghan Trainor shares pics of baby son: "Two weeks of all this cuteness"

Meghan Trainor is evidently thrilled to be a mom: She’s just posted a slideshow of videos and pictures of her new baby son Riley on Instagram.

“2 weeks of all this cuteness,” she captioned the post, which shows baby Riley in an adorable light-blue onesie with animal prints, sucking on a pacifier that’s takes up half of his tiny face. We also see him sleeping, cuddling with dad Daryl Sabara in bed, and attempting to wake up in mom’s arms.



Meghan also posted a picture of herself ready to take Riley outside in his stroller, and she’s dressed for battle in an all-black outfit, complete with a chic black diaper backpack, a black mask and face shield.

Riley was born February 8; he’s the couple’s first child.

By Andrea Dresdale

