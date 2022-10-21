Meghan Trainor says ‘Takin’ It Back’ is a reboot of her debut album “with my spices added to it”

Lauren Dunn/Epic Records

Meghan Trainor made it known she is going back to the basics with her fourth studio album, Takin’ It Back, which is out now. While she is satisfying fans’ craving for her to return to her doo-wop roots, the singer says she’s added some new “spices” to the recipe.

“I tried to do the doo wop feel I had at the beginning of my career, but the 2022 version of it. This is from the new Meghan who is a wife and mom with a baby,” she said in a statement. Meghan continued, “This is from me right now. I decided to give the people what they want, but with my spices added to it. I wanted to make my Title 2.0.”

﻿Title ﻿is the name of her debut album.

Meghan also fully released the music video for the song “Made You Look,” which aired exclusively on the Candy Crush Saga game app Thursday. She said while this song sounds confident in nature, it was born out of an insecurity over her postpartum body.

“After having a baby, I struggled really hard to feel sexy. I actually wrote this song when I was a**-naked singing the chorus in the shower,” she explained. Although the song namedrops Gucci and other several luxury brands she wears, she reveals that they cannot change who she is underneath the expensive clothes.

“I can wear all of these gorgeous things, but I look better without all of that s*** on,” Meghan continued. “I wrote a self-love anthem for myself. Even though you had a baby, went through it, and your body shows it, you’re still sexy.”

Takin’ It Back also features tracks concerning motherhood, marriage and rediscovering one’s confidence.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.