Meghan Trainor says dad is "so much better" after being hit by a car last month

ABC/Paula LoboMeghan Trainor says her dad Gary is doing “so much better” after he was hit by a car last month.

“At first it was really, really scary,” she told People at a fashion show in Los Angeles Sunday.

The singer added, “But he’s so much better and … the hardest thing for him is to stop moving. So we’re like, ‘Just rest,’ and he’s like, ‘Hate it.'”

The scary accident took place on Friday, February 21 as Gary Trainor was crossing a busy street in Los Angeles. The driver stayed at the scene as police arrived. After being transported to a nearby hospital, Mr. Trainor was "lucid enough to talk to officers" who followed up with him.

Meghan told People she and other family members were in London at the time.

“None of us were here except my husband [Daryl Sabara], and he saw the worst of it,” she said. “We were just FaceTiming the whole time going home and not knowing -- like, we heard our information from TMZ. … So weird, when you’re in the ‘famous’ world, how that’s where I’m getting my information from.”

When she finally reunited with her dad, Meghan wrote on Instagram, "I’m with my dad now. Thank you for all your sweet messages. It was all very scary but he is the strongest man I know."

Meghan and her father are very close. He helped her get started in her music career, and, when Meghan was 12, he even performed with her in a cover band that also included her aunt and her younger brother.

