Meghan Trainor rides shotgun with James Corden and Dr. Phil on Carpool Karaoke

Terence Patrick/CBS

Terence Patrick/CBSMeghan Trainor was James Corden's latest passenger for a brand new Carpool Karaoke segment on Thursday's The Late Late Show, and Dr. Phil McGraw hitched a ride as well.

Meghan and James got things rolling with a version of her debut hit, "All About That Bass," after which, she told the story of how she met her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, on a blind date set up by Chloë Grace Moretz.

The double date, with Moretz and her boyfriend, Brooklyn Beckham, consisted of a night of bowling followed by some karaoke, and Trainor says it didn't take long for her to fall in love.

"He sang "Your Song," by Elton John, in my face, to me," she recalls. "I've never met anyone like him and I was like, 'I'm gonna marry you.'"

Next, Meghan and James harmonized on "Like I'm Gonna Lose You," her 2016 hit with John Legend, followed by a version of "Nice to Meet Ya," the new song with Nicki Minaj. from Meghan's latest album, Treat Myself.

In between, Meghan, who's written songs for Jennifer Lopez, Rascal Flatts and Michael Bublé, among others, showed off her songwriting skills by helping James make a song up on the spot.

Meghan also revealed that she's a huge fan of Dr. Phil, and even attended a recent taping of his show as a part of his studio audience. She nearly had a heart attack when the talk show host appeared out of nowhere and hopped in the back seat.

"I'm so excited, your teeth look so good," she gushed. Dr. Phil proved he was a fan for real by singing a couple of bars of "All About That Bass."

Corden and Trainor then drove off into the sunset singing "Funk," another new song from Treat Myself, which drops today.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.