Meghan Trainor reveals Nicki Minaj collab, "Nice to Meet Ya"

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Disney Channel/Image Group LALast week, Meghan Trainor released the entire track list to her new album Treat Myself, except for one mystery track. Now, she’s revealed that track is a collaboration with Nicki Minaj called “Nice to Meet Ya.”

The song will be available on Friday, when the album drops.

"The rumors are true," Meghan tweeted Tuesday, along with a snippet of the song. "#NiceToMeetYa featuring my QUEEN @NICKIMINAJ ...out on Friday!"

Treat Myself also includes the single “Wave,” as well as features by The Pussycat Dolls and AJ Mitchell.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.