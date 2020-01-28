Meghan Trainor reveals Nicki Minaj collab, "Nice to Meet Ya"

Last week, Meghan Trainor released the entire track list to her new album Treat Myself, except for one mystery track. Now, she’s revealed that track is a collaboration with Nicki Minaj called “Nice to Meet Ya.”
The song will be available on Friday, when the album drops.
"The rumors are true," Meghan tweeted Tuesday, along with a snippet of the song. "#NiceToMeetYa featuring my QUEEN @NICKIMINAJ ...out on Friday!"
Treat Myself also includes the single “Wave,” as well as features by The Pussycat Dolls and AJ Mitchell.
The rumors are true 😏 #NiceToMeetYa featuring my QUEEN @NICKIMINAJ ...out on Friday! pic.twitter.com/pDNlnP6fZU
— Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) January 28, 2020