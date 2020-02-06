Meghan Trainor reveals how Nicki Minaj empowered her during "Nice to Meet Ya" video shoot

ABC/Paula Lobo

ABC/Paula LoboMeghan Trainor has built a career on female empowerment anthems, but on the set of her new video for “Nice to Meet Ya,” she found herself needing a little empowerment of her own. Enter Nicki Minaj.

The rapper, who’s featured on the self-love-promoting track, helped boost Meghan’s confidence during the Working Girl-inspired shoot.

“I had a big jacket on because I was insecure about my arms and she told me like, ‘Take this off, let me see.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, no,’” Meghan recalls to ABC Audio. “And she's like, ‘You look good.’”

“And so we used a clip of me without a jacket on and showed my arms because she empowered me to love myself in that moment,” Meghan adds. “And I was like, ‘This is so surreal! It's just like the song says!’”

In the video, the two play women in a male-dominated workplace who band together to take over the company. Meghan says having Nicki involved was a dream come true.

“Nicki's verse was perfect. Meeting her in person was a dream,” she says. “I couldn't stop fangirling. I was just like screaming and she was so nice and funny. I made her laugh and I was like, I won!”

“Nice to Meet Ya” is featured on Meghan’s new album, Treat Myself.

