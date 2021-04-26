Meghan Trainor reveals her son Riley “had a rocky start”

Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images for BFC

Meghan Trainor reveals her two-month-old son Riley had a “rocky start” after he was born.

In a TikTok montage posted over the weekend, the singer shows her newborn hooked up to tubes and monitors in the hospital. She also shares emotional video of both her and husband Daryl Sabara cradling their baby boy.

“We had a rocky start..but Riley is perfect, happy and healthy,” Meghan captioned the video. “So lucky to be your mama sweet boy.”

The montage ends with clips of Riley today, showing him smiling and thriving at home.

Meghan didn’t say what health issues her son faced, but Meghan was diagnosed with gestational diabetes during her pregnancy. Riley was born via C-section on February 8.

