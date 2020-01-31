Meghan Trainor releases 'Working Girl'-inspired video for Nicki Minaj collab, "Nice to Meet Ya"

Hanna Hillier

Hanna HillierMeghan Trainor’s new album, Treat Myself, has finally arrived and as an added bonus, she’s released the video for her Nicki Minaj collab, “Nice to Meet Ya.”

Meghan wrote the treatment for the video, inspired by one of her favorite movies, 1988’s Working Girl. In it, she plays a woman working in a male-dominated office. She eventually bands together with the other women in the workplace -- including a pink-haired Nicki -- and by the end she becomes the boss.

The song is about realizing you don’t have to change yourself just to please a man.

“I used to care way too much / Filtered myself, I thought I wasn't enough / Now I'm givin' myself nothin' but love / 'Cause I know that I am worth it / I know ain't nobody perfect,” Meghan sings.

On Thursday night, Meghan joined James Corden for an episode of The Late Late Show’s "Carpool Karaoke," during which Dr. Phil McGraw hitched a ride.

Meghan, who’s a huge Dr. Phil fan, even got him to record a special message on YouTube promoting Treat Myself.

