Meghan Trainor releases "Run Like the River" from "Playmobil: The Movie" soundtrack

Sony Music Entertainment

Sony Music EntertainmentMeghan Trainor has released an uplifting new tune from the upcoming Playmobil: The Movie soundtrack, “Run Like the River.”

The song is brimming with optimism and encouragement, as Meghan sings, “Everybody has their days/I know we gon’ be okay/You don’t have to be afraid/When the rain falls down I promise/I won’t run, run like the river.”

“So excited to share this special song with all of you!! RUN LIKE THE RIVER is out everywhere now!! Listen on your favorite streaming service and make sure to watch Playmobil: The Movie,” Meghan tweeted.

The film, in which Meghan voices the Fairy Godmother, will hit theaters August 30. The soundtrack, also featuring a song by Adam Lambert called “Give the People What They Want,” comes out August 2.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.