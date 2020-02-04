Meghan Trainor recalls having a panic attack live on TV

Hanna Hillier

Hanna HillierMeghan Trainor just released her empowering new album, Treat Myself. But just a few years ago, she was in a very different place.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe for his New Music Daily show on Apple Music’s Beats 1, she recalls having a panic attack on live television during the 2017 Grammy nominations.

"I had, like, a mental breakdown and I had panic attacks live on television with Gayle King," she says. "I was reading the nominees for the Grammys the year after I won and I was shaking and I was like, 'Please don't collapse on TV right now. We're live.'"

Meghan admits that once they said "Cut," she "fell and started scream crying and couldn't breathe."

She says part of her anxiety came from believing her career would be over if she cancelled any appearances, so she just kept pushing herself to the point of collapse.

"I had a lot of people tell me, like, 'If you cancel on this 30-minute set, we'll never play Meghan Trainor ever again,'" she says. "So I had everything. I had my Grammy, I had what people dream of for years. I had everything I ever wanted, and they were threatening to take it away."

Megan says she's since seen a psychiatrist and now has “two medicines that I take every single day and it saved me. Saved my life.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.