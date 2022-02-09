Meghan Trainor marks son Riley’s first birthday: “Best year of my life”

Nick Agro/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Meghan Trainor had much to celebrate on Tuesday — because it was the day her toddler Riley turned one! The “All About That Bass” singer and husband Daryl Sabara sweetly marked their son’s first birthday in an adorable tribute.

“Happy birthday Riley! You are my everything! I love you to the moon and back,” Meghan shared on Instagram, “Best year of my life.” The singer also shared several images of the birthday bash, including photos of the happy family posing with Riley’s two-tier birthday cake and the toddler stuffing a sticky, frosting covered-hand into his mom’s face.

Among those celebrating the toddler’s first milestone birthday in the comments were Mandy Moore, Nicole Scherzinger, Natasha Bedingfield and others.

Meghan previously opened up about Riley’s traumatic birth in an honest conversation with Parents magazine, where the singer admitted she suffers from PTSD after having to deliver her son via Cesarean section. She added Riley had to spend his first five days in the NICU because he had some breathing problems.

“When I saw Riley in the NICU, all hooked up to these wires, I just saw the most adorable baby redhead I’ve ever seen,” she said at the time, and doubled down that she hopes to give her little one multiple siblings. “I’m gonna try to get to four… We’ll see what happens after three. I’m not doing less than that. I need three.”

She also revealed how motherhood is influencing her creative process. “I heard that when you have a baby, you get more creative, and my lyrics are changing,” the Grammy winner said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.