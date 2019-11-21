Meghan Trainor, Lauren Daigle, MAX performing ahead of College Football Playoff National Championship

Epic Records

Meghan Trainor, Lauren Daigle and MAX are performing in New Orleans early next year ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship.

MAX will take the stage Saturday, January 11 as part of the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! festival, while Meghan will perform on Sunday, January 12. Lauren will sing the national anthem prior to kickoff of the national championship game on Monday, January 13.

Other performers include Grammy-nominated R&B singer H.E.R., rapper Nas, Bastille, and country singer Tim McGraw.

The three days of music concerts leading up to the big game will all take place at the Big Easy's Woldenberg Park and are free and open to the public. Visit CollegeFootballPlayoff.com for more info.

The National Championship game will be played at New Orleans' Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.