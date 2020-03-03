Meghan Trainor headlining annual LGBTQ music festival in Palm Springs

ABC/Paula Lobo

ABC/Paula LoboMeghan Trainor is headlining an LGBTQ music and dance festival in Palm Springs this April -- and she couldn’t be more ready to party.

The singer excitedly announced her participation in Jeffrey Sanker’s 31st Annual White Party in a statement to People Tuesday.

“YAAAAAS! I’m so excited to be headlining White Party Palm Springs!” Meghan said. “It’s my first time and it’s a dream come true! I can’t wait to dance with everyone!”

The three-day festival takes place from April 24 to 27 and is widely considered the country’s biggest gay dance music festival. According to People, more than 30,000 attendees from the LGBTQ+ community attend the event each year.

Previous performers include Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Kesha, Jennifer Lopez and Mary J. Blige.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.