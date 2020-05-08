Meghan Trainor, Gwen Stefani and more tapped for Red Nose Day special

NBCUniversal

NBCUniversalAnother day, another star-studded event for charity. NBC has revealed the impressive lineup for its sixth annual Red Nose Day special.

The event, which aims to raise awareness and funds to help end child poverty, will feature performances from a wide range of artists including Gwen Stefani and her country singer beau, Blake Shelton, plus Meghan Trainor, Ellie Goulding, Sam Smith, OneRepublic and James Taylor.

Viewers can also expect to see appearances from Mario Lopez, Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston, and This Is Us heartthrob Milo Ventimiglia, to name a few. Jim Gaffigan and Lilly Singh made the big-name list as well and will show off their comedic chops during the special.

The telecast will also show viewers short compelling films to explain how the donations to Red Nose Day are used to elicit change and save the lives of children in need in the U.S. and in some of the most underserved communities around the world.

Red Nose Day was created by Love Actually and Notting Hill writer-director Richard Curtis and has raised a whopping $200 million since its U.S launch in 2015, helping more than 25 million children in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and around the globe.

The two-hour-long special airs on Thursday, May 21 at 9 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.