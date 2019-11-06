Meghan Trainor FINALLY reveals date for third album, 'Treat Myself'

Epic Records

Epic RecordsMeghan Trainor fans have been waiting a long time for her third album, which has been delayed a number of times, but now, it's finally coming. She swears.

On Instagram, Meghan wrote, "I got to announce the OFFICIAL release date of my album Treat Myself exclusively on @theellenshow today!!!"

That big day, she says, is January 31. She added, "We've worked so hard to bring this album to life and I cannot wait to finally share it with the world...for realz this time."

That means the album will drop just over a month after Meghan celebrates her first wedding anniversary to actor Daryl Sabara.

Treat Myself has been in the works a very long time. It was first announced in 2018, after which Meghan released four tracks, including the single "No Excuses," from the project. The album was subsequently pushed to 2019, and then sidelined while Meghan put out a six-track EP called The Love Train this past February.

In September, Meghan released the song "Wave" as the official second single from Treat Yourself, following "No Excuses." Another song called "Workin' On It" will also be on the project, but the rest of the track list is unknown.

Meghan's Instagram post also featured a new cover for Treat Myself. It had previously shown Meghan wearing a glittery bikini top and skirt with rhinestone-studded netting over the whole outfit. Now it's just a close-up of her face.

