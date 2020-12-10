Meghan Trainor enlists JoJo Siwa to star in "I Believe in Santa" video

KC Siwa

Meghan Trainor has enlisted JoJo Siwa as her proxy for the whimsical, candy-colored video for “I Believe in Santa.”

The clip features the bubbly teen star lip-syncing along to the track as she dances her way through Santa’s house. One room has her chilling in a giant hot chocolate mug, while another features tables filled with sweets. In the end, she busts some moves with a breakdancing Santa.

“JoJo is a superstar!” Meghan says in a statement. “She works so hard and her incredible, positive energy is contagious. It was an honor to have her star in this music video!”

“I have always admired Meghan as a singer, songwriter, entertainer!” JoJo adds. “I am so happy and honored to star in her video. I can’t wait for the world to see it!”

Meghan, who’s expecting her first child in early 2021, released her Christmas album, A Very Trainor Christmas, in October.

