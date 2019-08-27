Meghan Trainor drops new album hints in Twitter Q&A with fans

Disney Channel/Image Group LAFresh off a vacation to Bora Bora, Meghan Trainor took to Twitter for a Q&A with fans where she teased some details about her upcoming third album.

When one fan asked when new music as coming, she responded, “Sept. hopefully. Not sure. Shooting a music video for a new song called Wave very soon.”

She told her followers that “Wave” is one of her favorite songs she’s ever written.

When asked what she thinks of her new music in general, she wrote, “It’s very next level for me as a songwriter and an artist. Excited to put visuals to it.”

Throughout the Q&A, Meghan said she’d love to work with different artists, including Ellie Goulding, Dua Lipa and Bebe Rexha. She hinted that her third album will have collaborations, though she didn’t specify with who.

“Yaaas. Workin on a very special one right now,” she tweeted to a fan who asked about collabs.

Meghan’s album, Treat Myself, does not yet have a release date. It was pushed back from last year.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.